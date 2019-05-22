AFC Champions League 2019: Gyeongnam FC vs Johor Darul Ta’zim live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The final matchday of the AFC Champions League 2019 group stages will see Gyeongnam FC clash with Johor Darul Ta’zim in an exciting Group E fixture on Wednesday.

Gyeongnam are placed third in the Group E table, with five points from five matches (won 1, drew 2, lost 2), while Johor are placed fourth, with four points from the same number of matches (won 1, drew 1, lost 3).

A win for Gyeongnam will help them overtake Kashima Antlers (7 points from 5 games) to the second spot in the standings, which will give them a shot at qualifying for the playoffs. On the other hand, if Johor win, they will tie with the Antlers – and based on Antlers’ result tomorrow, the winner may proceed to the playoffs.

When to watch?

The match between Gyeongnam and Johor Darul Ta’zim will take place on May 22, and kicks-off at 6:00 PM HKT.

The Changwon Football Centre in Gyeongnam, South Korea will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Champions League.

The fans in India can tune in to DSport to watch the match.

Cambodia and Indonesia can catch the game on BTV and MNC Media while CSM, PPTV and CCTV will broadcast the continental championship in China.

FOX Sports Australia will broadcast the AFC Champions League in Australia.

You can also follow the action via our LIVE blog.