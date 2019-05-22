AFC Champions League 2019: Guangzhou Evergrande FC vs Daegu live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The final matchday of the AFC Champions League 2019 group stages will see Guangzhou Evergrande FC clash with Daegu in an exhilarating Group F fixture on Wednesday.

Daegu are placed second in the Group F table, with nine points from five matches (won 3, lost 2), while Guangzhou are placed third, with seven points from the same number of matches (won 2, drew 1, lost 2).

A win for Guangzhou will help them overtake Daegu to the second spot in the standings, which will give them a shot at qualifying for the playoffs. On the other hand, if Daegu win, they will tie with table-toppers Sanfrecce (12 points from 5 matches) – and based on Sanfrecce’s result tomorrow, they may proceed to the next round.

When to watch?

The match between Guangzhou Evergrande and Daegu will take place on May 22, and kicks-off at 6:00 PM HKT.

The Tianhe Stadium in Guangzhou, China will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Champions League.

The fans in India can tune in to DSport to watch the match.

Cambodia and Indonesia can catch the game on BTV and MNC Media while CSM, PPTV and CCTV will broadcast the continental championship in China.

FOX Sports Australia will broadcast the AFC Champions League in Australia.

You can also follow the action via our LIVE blog.