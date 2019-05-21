Can Johor Darul Ta’zim pull off a miracle to progress in AFC Champions League 2019?

It has been a respectable first campaign in the AFC Champions League for Johor Darul Ta’zim and there is still a chance that it could get better.

Having claimed a 1-0 victory over Kashima Antlers last time out, JDT still have a chance of progressing to the Round of 16 from Group E.

In order for that to happen, they must beat Gyeongnam FC away on Wednesday and hope Kashima lose to already-qualified Shandong Luneng.

They will be without star forward Safawi Rasid, who is suspended after picking up a needless booking against Kashima, but still have plenty of key players to call upon.

So, could Harimau Selatan just have enough to pull off a miracle?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan and former Malaysia international Shebby Singh delve deeper into the matter.

Are Johor Darul Ta’zim capable of pulling off the impossible at Gyeongnam FC?