AFC Champions League 2019: Kawasaki Frontale eliminated despite Sydney rout

Kawasaki Frontale have been eliminated from AFC Champions League 2019 despite finishing their Group H campaign with an emphatic 4-0 win over Sydney FC.

Yasuto Wakizaka got Kawasaki off to a dream start at Jubilee Oval in the 9th minute, picking up possession on the edge of the box and curling a sublime effort into the bottom corner.

Wakizaka struck again in the 20th minute a low pass by Maguinho was cheekily dummied into his path by Ao Tanaka, with the winger making no mistake in finding the back of the net with a neat side-foot finish.

The contest was effectively over eight minutes later when Ao Tanaka added a third, pouncing on a loose ball and firing away a left-footed shot that took a deflection and looped over a hapless Tom Heward-Belle.

And, a minute before the hour mark, the rout was completed by Leandro Damiao as he capitalised on a moment of indecision by Cameron Devlin to win possession and race through to score.

Nonetheless, despite the big victory, Shanghai SIPG’s 5-0 rout of Ulsan Hyundai meant that Kawasaki still finished a point behind them in third place and missed out on the Round of 16 as a result.

SYDNEY FC: Tom Heward-Belle, Patrick Scibilio, Jacob Tratt, Liam McGing, Joel King, Anthony Caceres (Marco Tilio 74’), Paulo Retre, Cameron Devlin (Jerry Skotadis 84’), Daniel De Silva, Reza Ghoochannejhad, Luke Ivanovic (Mitch Austin 68’).

KAWASAKI FRONTALE: Jung Sung-ryong, Maguinho, Michael Fitzgerald, Shogo Taniguchi (Tatsuya Hasegawa 83’), Shintaro Kurumaya, Hidemasa Morita, Ao Tanaka, Yasuto Wakizaka, Kazuya Yamamura, Manabu Saito (Hiroyuki Abe 62’), Leandro Damiao (Kei Chinen 70’).