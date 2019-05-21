AFC Champions League 2019: Buriram United sign off with creditable Jeonbuk draw

Buriram United finished their AFC Champions League 2019 campaign by restoring some pride with a 0-0 draw against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Tuesday.

In a fairly entertaining encounter at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium, it was the hosts – already assured of their place in the Round of 16 – who largely dominated proceedings.

However, Buriram did create their fair share of chances mainly on the counter and were unlucky not to score in the 42nd minute.

After a speculative effort from Andres Tunez had been parried by Song Bum-keun, Pansa Hemviboon followed up with a mishit shot that came back off the bar and into the hands of the grateful Jeonbuk goalkeeper.

Buriram custodian Siwarak Tedsungnoen also produced a couple of fine saves to salvage a share of the spoils for his side.

JEONBUK HYUNDAI MOTORS: Song Bum-keun, Myeong Joon-jae (Lee Yong 85’), Choi Chul-soon, Kim Min-hyeok, Lee Ju-yong, Choi Young-jun, Jeong Hyuk, Moon Seon-min, Lee Seung-gi, Ricardo Lopes (Bernie Ibini-Isei 69’), Lee Dong-gook (Lee Keun-ho 60’).

BURIRAM UNITED: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Chitipat Tanklang, Andres Tunez, Pansa Hemviboon, Narubadin Weerawatnodom (Apiwat Ngaolamhin 90+2’), Ratthanakorn Maikami, Sasalak Haiprakhon, Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri, Airfan Dolah (Suphanat Mueanta 57’), Supachai Jaided, Supachok Sarachat.