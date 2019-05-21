AFC Champions League 2019: Urawa hold off Beijing to reach last 16

Former winners Urawa Red Diamonds are through to the AFC Champions League 2019 Round of 16 after pipping Beijing Guoan to second spot in Group G with a 3-0 win at Saitama Stadium 2002 on Tuesday.

Having come on as an early substitute for the injured Yosuke Kashiwagi, Kazuki Nagasawa broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when he strode on a pass from Yuki Muto and got free inside the box before finish past Zou Dehai.

AFC Champions League 2019: Urawa Reds 1-0 Beijing Guoan (Kazuki Nagasawa 34′)

Nagasawa returned the favour just three minutes later as he embarked on an enterprising run down the left and weighted a perfect ball for Muto to stride onto and fire home with the help of a deflection.

AFC Champions League 2019: Urawa Reds 2-0 Beijing Guoan (Yuki Muto 41′)

And, with nine minutes remaining, the hosts made sure of the victory when Muto was played in down the left and played to perfect cutback to Shinzo Koroki, who made no mistake in dispatching his shot into the back of the net.

AFC Champions League 2019: Urawa Reds 3-0 Beijing Guoan (Shinzo Koroki 81′)

Having started the day level on points, Urawa’s win saw them finish three points clear of Beijing in second place and secure a place in the knockout round.

URAWA RED DIAMONDS: Shusaku Nishikawa, Daisuke Suzuki, Mauricio Antonio, Tomoaki Makino, Takuya Aoki, Ryota Moriwaki, Ewerton, Yosuke Kashiwagi (Kazuki Nagasawa 13’), Yuki Muto (Koya Yuruki 90+2’), Shinzo Koroki (Fabricio 87’).

BEIJING GUOAN: Zou Dehai, Wang Gang, Yu Dabao, Kim Min-jae, Liu Huan, Chi Zhongguo (Zhang Yuning 18’), Lu Peng, Renato Augusto, Wang Ziming (Ba Dun 70’), Jonathan Viera, Cedric Bakambu.