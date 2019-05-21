AFC Champions League 2019 match between Zob Ahan and Al Nassr postponed due to safety concerns

The AFC Champions League 2019 Group A match between IR Iran’s Zob Ahan and Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr which was slated to be held today has been postponed.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced that it had taken the decision “with the support of all parties concerned in the interests of safety.” “The AFC puts the safety and security of all stakeholders at the centre of all its decisions,” it said in a statement.

The final matchday fixture in Group A was to be held at the Karbala Sports City in Iraq with kick off slated for 2:00 AM HKT on Wednesday.

“The match will now be rescheduled and the new date will be announced as soon as possible,” the AFC said.

The Karbala Sports City had witnessed unfortunate scenes when Zob Ahan knocked out home side Al Zawraa in the AFC Champions League earlier this month with the Iraqi club’s fans entering the stadium and attacking a few of the Zob Ahan players.

Both Zob Ahan and Al Nassr have already booked a spot in the Round of 16 of the ACL 2019 collecting 11 and nine points respectively in Group A. Al Zawraa and UAE’s Al Wasl FC have five and three points respectively and will meet each other in their final group fixture in Dubai today.