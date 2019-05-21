AFC Champions League 2019: Red-hot Oscar fires Shanghai SIPG into Round of 16

Brazilian star Oscar was in scintillating form on Tuesday as he netted a hat-trick to inspire Shanghai SIPG to a 5-0 win over Ulsan Hyundai that sealed their progress to the AFC Champions League 2019 Round of 16.

It took Oscar just seven minutes to break the deadlock at the Shanghai Stadium when he released Elkeson with a neat pass, before racing into the box to meet his compatriot’s return ball with a first-time finish past Moon Jeong-in.

The SIPG star then doubled his and his side’s tally three minutes before the break, running onto a long ball and leaving his opponent for dead with a lovely spin on the edge of the area to create enough space to curl an exquisite effort into the top corner.

Li Shenglong got in on the act seven minutes after the hour mark when he got in behind the opposition defence and managed to squeeze a shot past Moon at the near post.

But the evening belonged to Oscar and he duly completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute, running onto a probing pass from Elkeson and being allowed to advance on goal too easy to slot through Moon’s legs.

And there was still time for one more hurrah for the hosts as Hu Jinghang added a fifth with two minutes remaining to cap off an emphatic victory.

With the victory, SIPG ensured they finished second in Group H one point ahead of Kawasaki Frontale, whose 4-0 win over Sydney FC proved in vain.

SHANGHAI SIPG: Yan Junling, Wei Zhen, He Guan, Yu Hai, Wang Shenchao (Hu Jinghang 84’), Odil Ahmedov (Zhang Yi 80’), Cai Huikang (Yang Shiyuan 87’), Zhang Wei, Elkeson, Oscar, Li Shenglong.

ULSAN HYUNDAI: Moon Jeong-in, Jeong Dong-ho, Kim Min-deok, Kim Soo-an, Lee Myung-jae, Hwang Il-su (Park Jung-in 60’), Lee Dong-gyeong (Kim Tae-hyeon 71’), Sin Jin-ho, Lee Keun-ho, Joo Min-kyu, Park Ha-bin (Park Yong-woo 46’).