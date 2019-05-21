Cambodia national team head coach Keisuke Honda confirms exit from A-League side Melbourne Victory

Japanese football legend Keisuke Honda has confirmed that he will leave A-League outfit Melbourne Victory after their AFC Champions League 2019 group fixture against Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old had joined the Australian club in August 2018 while also signing on as the head coach of the Cambodia national team whilst still a player and has scored seven goals in 17 A-League appearances for the club.

Melbourne Victory will play their final AFC Champions League match of the season when they take on J.League’s Sanfrecce at the AAMI Park in Melbourne where Honda will have the chance to bid his farewell to the club’s supporters.

Melbourne are already eliminated from the ACL having collected just one point from their five group games while Sanfrecce are already through to the Round of 16 winning four of the five matches.

“I am proud to have been a Melbourne Victory player and grateful for having the opportunity to play in Australia. I leave now for my next challenge but will never forget my time at Victory. I wish the club good luck in the future as they pursue success,” Honda said.

However, a full-time coaching role with Cambodia is not very likely with the former Japan international suggesting he would like to continue his playing career at least for another season.

Honda, assisted by Argentine coach Felix Dalams, has been on the touchline for the Angkor Warriors during a few fixtures including at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 last December.