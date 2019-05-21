LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Urawa Red Diamonds vs Beijing Guoan

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live match coverage of the AFC Champions League tie between Urawa Red Diamonds and Beijing Guoan. You can follow all the action via our live blog here.

Identical records and identical points mean Urawa Red Diamonds and Beijing Guoan go directly against one another in order to secure a place in the AFC Champions League knockout stages. Both teams are currently on seven points, with only goal difference to separate them.

A big one this as both sides go head-to-head in order to make it through to the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League. Urawa Reds have a slight advantage over their opponents, as a draw would be enough to push them through to the next phase of the tournament, due to their superior goal difference. Beijing, meanwhile, will be looking for all three points in order to progress themselves.

