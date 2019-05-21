LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Jeonbuk Hyundai vs Buriram United

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live match coverage of the AFC Champions League tie between Jeonbuk Hyundai and Buriram United. You can follow the match via our live blog below.

It has been a dismal AFC Champions League campaign for Buriram United so far, with the Thai side already out of the competition. Nevertheless, their only win in the group came at the expense of Jeonbuk Hyundai during matchday 2. The Thunder Castles will be hoping for more of the same today.

It is a match without consequences for both sides, with their final positions in the group table already sealed. Both teams will be playing for pride and may even allow some reserves to taste AFC Champions League action.

A win would put Jeonbuk on fifteen points from their six matches. Buriram United, meanwhile, will move up to six provided they seal the three points. Nevertheless, it won’t be enough to lift them out of the fourth spot.

