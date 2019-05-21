AFC Champions League 2019: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Beijing Guoan live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The final matchday of the AFC Champions League 2019 group stages will see Urawa Red Diamonds clash with Beijing Guoan in an exhilarating Group G fixture on Tuesday.

The match will decide which of the two clubs will progress to the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League from Group G as the second-placed team behind group topper Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of Korea Republic.

Japansese outfit Urawa Reds and Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan both are tied on seven points in Group G. The two sides have recorded two wins and a draw apiece in the continental competition so far with the J.League side currently occupying the second spot with a slender advantage when it comes to the goal difference.

When to watch?

The match between Urawa Red Diamonds and Beijing Guoan will take place on May 21, and kicks-off at 6:00 PM HKT.

The Saitama Stadium in Japan will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Champions League.

The fans in India can tune in to DSport to watch the match.

Cambodia and Indonesia can catch the game on BTV and MNC Media while CSM, PPTV and CCTV will broadcast the continental championship in China.

FOX Sports Australia will broadcast the AFC Champions League in Australia.

You can also follow the action via our LIVE blog.