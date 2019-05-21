AFC Champions League 2019: Jeonbuk Hyundai vs Buriram United live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The final matchday of the AFC Champions League 2019 group stages will see Buriram United take on Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Group G on Tuesday.

Thai League champions Buriram have already crashed out of the AFC Champions League having collected only three points from the first five group games — their only win of the campaign coming against Tuesday’s rivals Jeonbuk on Matchday 2.

Meanwhile, Jeonbuk are sitting top of the Group G standings having collected 12 points so far. They have already booked a spot in the Round of 16 of ACL 2019 and could rest some of their key players — which could mean Buriram might just be able to nick a win and finish their continental campaign by salvaging some pride.

When to watch?

The match between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Buriram United will take place on May 21, and kicks-off at 6:00 PM HKT.

The Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Korea Republic will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Champions League.

The fans in India can tune in to DSport to watch the match.

Cambodia and Indonesia can catch the game on BTV and MNC Media while CSM, PPTV and CCTV will broadcast the continental championship in China.

FOX Sports Australia will broadcast the AFC Champions League in Australia.

You can also follow the action via our LIVE blog.