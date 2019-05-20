Have there been any positives from Buriram United’s ACL 2019 disappointment?

Having reached the AFC Champions League Round of 16 last year, Buriram United have not had quite as much joy in 2019.

Ahead of this week’s final round of group stage matches, the Thai League 1 champions have already been eliminated and are certain to finish bottom of Group G.

The loss of strikers Diogo and Edgar Silva – who are both still in with a chance of reaching the Round of 16 with Johor Darul Ta’zim and Daegu FC respectively – from last year’s team was certainly a big blow, although the Thunder Castle still have enough quality to feel they could have given a better account of themselves.

But, with youngsters such as Supachok Sarachat, Supachai Jaided and 16-year-old Suphanat Mueanta showing glimpses of their talent, are there still some positives for Buriram United to take from their failed ACL 2019 campaign?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan and pundit Shebby Singh delve deeper into the matter.

Can Buriram United take any positives from ACL 2019 disappointment?