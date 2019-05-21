AFC Champions League 2019 MD6: Player to Watch – Nazmi Faiz

Ahead of Match Day in AFC Champions League 2019, we focus on the one-time wonderkid Nazmi Faiz who looks to be finally fulfilling his potential at Johor Darul Ta’zim.

Once regarded as the next big thing in Malaysian football, Nazmi’s career never quite took off despite the potential that saw him signed by Portuguese club Beira Mar when he was only 17.

Are Johor Darul Ta’zim capable of pulling off the impossible at Gyeongnam FC?

The visionary attacking midfielder would return home after playing three games for Beira Mar and rediscovered his feet at spells with PKNS FC and Selangor, before earning a move to big-spending Johor Darul Ta’zim in 2017.

In the two years since, Nazmi has been more of a steady contributor rather than a standout player but – this season – he is starting to show that he can be a key figure in the JDT midfield.

A fortnight ago, in the 1-0 win over Kashima Antlers that saw Harimau Selatan keep alive their hopes of reaching the AFC Champions League 2019 Round of 16, the 24-year-old produced a fine performance alongside captain Hariss Harun and Afiq Fazail in the engine room.

69′ – GOAL!! 1-0 Johor Darul Ta’zim!! JDT have taken the lead against the odds here as Syafiq Ahmad dances past one Kashima defender to get inside the box and then curls his shot into the far post! Johor lead against the Asian champions!!! #ACL2019 #JDTvKAS pic.twitter.com/ZH5EwphkLb — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2019

Apart from trying to get JDT on the front foot with his obvious playmaking ability, Nazmi also offered plenty of energy and took the initiative to embark on a number of drives forward.

Still relatively young, there is no reason why he cannot take his consistency to the next level and add to the ten caps he has earned for Malaysia.

View this post on Instagram A memorable night #acl2019 🇯🇵🔥🔵🔴 A post shared by Nazmi Faiz (@nazmifaizmansor) on May 8, 2019 at 10:37am PDT

On Wednesday, everything has to go according to plan for JDT to finish second in Group E but, first and foremost, they have to uphold their end of the bargain by beating Gyeongnam FC and then hope Shandong Luneng do them a favour and defeat Kashima.

But, if Nazmi produces another industrious display, the Malaysia Super League champions could just have a decent chance.