AFC Champions League 2019 Match Day 6: The 8 Big Questions

As the AFC Champions League 2019 group stage reaches its conclusion, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks at the eight big questions ahead of Match Day 6.

Can Al Duhail gather momentum against Group C winners Al Hilal?

After equalling the tournament record of nine consecutive wins last season, Al Duhail have failed to reach the same heights in 2019 but are still through to the knockout round with a game to spare.

Xavi’s Al Sadd beaten by Al Duhail in Emir Cup final

With their domestic season over and the Round of 16 ties in the West only to be played in August, the Qatari outfit will finish their campaign on Monday against Al Hilal.

Having beaten Al Sadd 4-1 to win the Emir of Qatar Cup last Thursday, another win – against strong opposition in the Group C winners – would ensure Al Duhail head into their break on a high and return in a couple of months high on confidence.

Will Pakhtakor be able to hold off Al Ahli challenge?

Uzbek sides generally do well in the AFC Champions League and Pakhtakor have been no different this season, currently sitting second in Group D with a two-point lead over Al Ahli.

Pakhtakor’s fate remains very much in their own hands as they face Al Ahli in their final match on Monday, aware that a draw would be enough to send them through.

AFC Champions League 2019: Persepolis FC 0-1 Pakhtakor Tashkent – Marat Bikmaev (5′)

Still, Al Ahli do have the home advantage in this tie and will be determined to avenge the 1-0 loss they suffered back in March courtesy of Marat Bikmaev’s 62nd-minute winner.

Who will join Jeonbuk from Group G – Urawa or Beijing?

One were ACL champions as recently as 2017 and looking to make amends after missing out last year, while the other are a rising force looking to emerge from the shadows of Chinese compatriots Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG.

AFC Champions League 2019: Buriram United 0-1 Urawa Reds (Shinzo Koroki 3′)

When Urawa Red Diamonds and Beijing Guoan meet at Saitama Stadium 2002 on Tuesday, it promises aplenty as an outright duel for a spot in the last 16.

Beijing have arguably been the more entertaining of the two with Jonathan Viera, Renato Augusto and Cedric Bakambu leading the way, but Urawa do have the experience and it will be interesting to see who holds their nerve better on the night.

Could Shanghai SIPG do the unthinkable and miss out?

Since their AFC Champions League debut in 2016, big-spending Shanghai SIPG have been mentioned as one of the favourites each season but the furthest they have reached is the semi-finals two years ago.

Last season, they were tipped to go all the way only to succumb to eventual champions Kashima Antlers in the Round of 16.

AFC Champions League 2019: Sydney FC 3-3 Shanghai SIPG – Elkeson (89′)

It could get even worse in 2019 as they face the prospect of a group-stage elimination should they fail to beat Ulsan Hyundai and Kawasaki Frontale defeat already-eliminated Sydney FC, which would be unthinkable for a side boasting the likes of Hulk, Oscar and Odil Ahmedov.

Are Zob Ahan capable of holding off Al Nassr for top spot?

While more famous sides like Persepolis and Esteghlal have fallen by the wayside this season, Zob Ahan have flown the flag for Iran and are already guaranteed a last-16 berth with a game to spare.

However, it would be advantageous come the knockout stage – as well as a terrific confidence boost – if they managed to hold on to top spot.

In order to do so, they must avoid defeat against Group A runners-up Al Nassr, who are the third-highest scoring team in the competition with 11 goals but lost 3-2 in their previous meeting back on Match Day 2.

Should Al Wahda be regarded as genuine contenders?

Yes, they should – and even more so if they claim a second win over Al Ittihad, with both teams having already secured their place in the Round of 16 with a game to spare.

As things stand, Al Wahda hold a two-point lead at the Group B summit and they have been a bright spark for Emirati football when the likes of Al Ain and Al Wasl have flattered to deceive.

FOUR-goal hero Leonardo wins it for Al Wahda!

Al Wahda may not boast the most famous of names in Asian club football but are littered with consistent contributors, including United Arab Emirates captain Ismail Matar, Argentine attacker Sebastian Tagliabue and free-scoring Brazilian Leonardo, and it will be interesting to see just how far they can go.

Is a miracle on the cards for Johor Darul Ta’zim?

Could they really do it? As Malaysia’s first-ever representatives in the ACL proper, Johor Darul Ta’zim are still in with a chance of reaching the Round of 16.

AFC Champions League 2019: Johor Darul Ta’zim 1-0 Kashima Antlers (Syafiq Ahmad 69′)

First and foremost, they have to beat Gyeongnam FC and then hope Kashima Antlers lose to Shandong Luneng, although the fact that their fate is not in their own hands does make the task at hand as basic as possible – get the three points and then see what happens.

JDT will be without energetic attacker Safawi Rasid through suspension but – having come close to beating Gyeongnam in a 1-1 draw in their previous meeting earlier in the campaign – should have reason to believe they can pull off a second consecutive win.

Do debutants Daegu FC have a genuine chance at Guangzhou Evergrande?

They have already done it once this season so it certainly is not out of the equation that Daegu FC could defeat Guangzhou Evergrande once more.

But the stakes are significantly higher on Wednesday and Evergrande will know not to underestimate their opponents, having been torn apart by the likes of Cesinha and Edgar Silva on Match Day 2.

AFC Champions League 2019: Guangzhou Evergrande 2-0 Melbourne Victory – Anderson Talisca (10′)

Korea Republic’s representatives have done well in 2019 and all four could yet reach the Round of 16, although Daegu’s free-flowing style of play has been a breath of fresh air and it would be quite an achievement to progress in their debut campaign.