WATCH: Al Zawraa fans attack Zob Ahan FC players after AFC Champions League 2019 match in Iraq’s Karbala

Things took an ugly turn following the dramatic AFC Champions League 2019 group stage fixture between Iraq’s Al Zawraa Club and IR Iran’s Zob Ahan FC.

An injury-time equaliser from Zob Ahan’s Reza Habibzadeh knocked Al Zawraa out of the ACL 2019 after the Iranians held the Iraqis to a 2-2 draw at the Karbala Sports City in Iraq.

Hosts Al Zawraa had looked all set to take the battle for a Round of 16 spot to the final matchday after racing to a 2-1 lead in the second half, but Habibzadeh’s goal broke the Iraqi hearts as they fall short despite what was a decent start to their ACL campaign.

And the fans of the Iraqi side did not take the draw and subsequent elimination nicely and the already hostile atmosphere turned even more so for the visiting Iranians as the home fans entered the pitch and began attacking the players.

Videos of the incidents that took place after the Asian Champions League game show Zob Ahan players and fans getting into fights in the middle of the stadium after the final whistle.

It is also being reported that stones and other objects were thrown at the players while the Al Zawraa players appealed to the fans to calm things down, to no avail!

Al Zawraa will next travel to Zabeel Stadium in Dubai to face Al Wasl FC in a dead rubber.