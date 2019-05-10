WATCH: The top five goals from Matchday 5 of the AFC Champions League

Match day 5 of the AFC Champions League provided some tasty encounters and set up some of the teams for the next round of the competition.

It even included the one thing football fans love so very much – goals. There were plenty of goals to choose from as we made our way to pick the very best, but five stood out among the rest.

AFC Champions League 2019 MD5: The TOP 5 Goals

Mohammed Al-Shalhoub’s sweet strike for Al Hilal took fifth spot in our rankings as it handed his team a deserved 2-0 victory over Al Ain.

Mikkel Diskerud’s cute backheel made it to fourth place as Ulsan got the better of Sydney FC, while Kim Dae-won’s left-foot curler into the top corner made it to third place for Daegu against Melbourne Victory.

Al Sadd’s Ali Assad is in second spot for his very well taken finish against Al Ahli that took his side to a crucial 2-1 win.

And finally, the best goal from this match day came from Hulk of Shanghai SIPG as he used his pace and power to run from one end of the pitch to the other and score a terrific goal for the Chinese Super League outfit.

Here’s to more such great goals in the future!