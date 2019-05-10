JDT become highest ranked club in Southeast Asia after ACL win over Kashima Antlers

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) made a little bit of history as they somehow managed to get the better of AFC Champions League 2018 Champions Kashima Antlers this week.

In doing so, they also reached a milestone, as was revealed by the official JDT social media account following the monumental victory.

That’s right, JDT have now become the highest ranked club from all of Southeast Asia following that win over the defending champions, taking them over Ceres Negros FC of Philippines, who have also had a dream campaign thus far.

JDT are currently ranked 32 in the AFC club rankings of 2019, while Ceres are in 33 position. Not too far away is Thai side Buriram United, who occupy the 36 position.

A goal from Syafiq Ahmad on the night took JDT to a 1-0 win over Kashima and just about keeps their hopes alive of qualification to the next round of the AFC Champions League 2019.