AFC Champions League 2019 Match Day 5: The Top 8

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks the eight best performers from a thrilling penultimate match day of AFC Champions League 2019.

AFC Champions League 2019 MD5: The TOP 5 Goals

1) EDMILSON JUNIOR (AL DUHAIL)

Despite some dominant displays in last season’s AFC Champions League, Al Duhail have had a bit of a shake-up ahead of 2019 and the players have taken some time to get used to the new 3-4-3 formation.

Having thrilled fans as an exciting winger, Edmilson Junior was handed the role of wing-back on Match Day 3 and what initially looked a strange move from coach Rui Faria now seems to be a masterstroke.

Edmilson has been more than capable of handling his new defensive responsibilities but continues to fly down the right whenever possible and is a constant attacking threat, as he proved by netting in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Esteghlal.

2) CARLOS EDUARDO (AL HILAL)

Had it not been for the dreaded anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that ruled him out of the crucial second leg of the final, who knows if Al Hilal would not have beaten Urawa Red Diamonds to win the AFC Champions League in 2017?

As always with such a horrific injury, it left the Brazilian with a long spell on the sidelines and then even more time to get back to full fitness and rediscover his groove.

Al Hilal seal top spot to advance into ACL Round of 16

If recent performances or anything to go by though, Eduardo looks to be back to his best in a slightly less direct, more creative role as Al Hilal secured their Round of 16 berth on Monday with a 2-0 win over Al Ain.

3) HULK (SHANGHAI SIPG)

Shanghai SIPG have never had any problems with attacking firepower, boasting a plethora of stars like Oscar, Elkeson and Wu Lei, who has since earned a move to La Liga with Espanyol.

However, when the chips are down, it seems as though no one rises to the occasion more than Hulk as he netted a brace to earn his side a 2-2 draw against Kawasaki Frontale.

Highlights – Kawasaki Frontale vs Shanghai SIPG

His first was an absolute work of art as he embarked on a 60-yard run that combined speed, power, skill and finesse, before adding a second with a clinical header from an Oscar cross.

4) SHINZO KOROKI (URAWA RED DIAMONDS)

With just 16 caps to his name and having played entirely in the J1 League, Shinzo Koroki is unlikely to ever be mentioned in the same breath as Japanese compatriots such as Shinji Kagawa, Keisuke Honda or Shinji Okazaki.

Yet, he has made quite a respectable career for himself and was one of Urawa Red Diamonds’ unsung heroes when they won the AFC Champions League in 2017.

AFC Champions League 2019: Buriram United 0-1 Urawa Reds (Shinzo Koroki 3′)

After a year’s absence, Urawa are back in the big time and still in with a chance of making the last 16 following Tuesday’s 2-1 triumph over Buriram United, in which Koroki opened the scoring in the third minute and produced an industrious effort all round.

5) AKRAM AFIF (AL SADD)

Like Almoez Ali, who made “The Top 8” on Match Day 4, Akram Afif has not quite hit the heights following his exertions in Qatar’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 triumph at the start of the year.

Akram Afif opens ACL2019 account as Al Sadd seal last-16 berth

And, like Almoez did a fortnight ago, Afif finally burst into life in Al Sadd’s 2-1 win over Al Ahli, which was enough to seal their progress from the group stage.

Back to his creative best in the final third, the 22-year-old netted Al Sadd’s second goal with a neat finish from a tight angle which ultimately proved to be the winner as Omar Al-Soma pulled one back for Al Ahli in the second half.

6) SHO SASAKI (SANFRECCE HIROSHIMA)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima are hardly the most-entertaining side in the competition, having netted just six goals in five outings, but they are well-organised, tactically-sound outfit that deserve their status as Group F winners.

Highlights – Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Guangzhou Evergrande

Following another masterclass which saw them beat two-time champions Guangzhou Evergrande 1-0, anyone of their back three would have been deserving of recognition in “The Top 8” in truth.

Nonetheless, considering he did his defensive duties but also pushed forward with intent, and played his role in Li Xuepeng putting the ball into the back of his own net for the only goal of the game, Japan international Sho Sasaki gets the nod this week.

7) KIM DAE-WON (DAEGU FC)

In what is proving to be quite an impressive debut campaign in Asia’s premier club competition, Daegu FC kept their hopes of reaching the Round of 16 alive on Wednesday with an emphatic 4-0 rout of Melbourne Victory.

Even before he grabbed a goal of his own, Kim Dae-won – who has usually had to play not just second fiddle but third to Cesinha and Edgar Silva – won the penalty that led to his side’s opener and caused constant problems for the Victory defence with his movement and direct running.

Highlights – Daegu FC vs Melbourne Victory

Still, when his moment arrived in the 80th minute, it was worth savouring as he received the ball out wide, cut in onto his left foot before unleashing a rocket into the top corner.

8) SYAFIQ AHMAD (JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM)

In fairness, anyone of Johor Darul Ta’zim’s starting XI could have been selected following their historic 1-0 triumph over Kashima Antlers.

Goalkeeper Izham Tarmizi made a handful of important saves, Brazilian import Mauricio was a rock in defence, captain Hariss Harun continued to show he belongs at this level, while one-time wonderkid Nazmi Faiz has one of his best games in a JDT jersey.

AFC Champions League 2019: Johor Darul Ta’zim 1-0 Kashima Antlers (Syafiq Ahmad 69′)

But, considering he is not a regular starter and had to fill the big boots of Diogo, yet never stopped trying to provide an outlet as the lone man up front and scored the winner with a fine individual effort, it would almost be wrong to not give Syafiq Ahmad the recognition he deserves.