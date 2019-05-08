AFC Champions League |

AFC Champions League 2019: 5 Talking Points as JDT create history, defeat Asian champions Kashima Antlers

Johor Darul Ta’Zim created history by registering their first-ever win in the AFC Champions League by defeating reigning champions Kashima Antlers 1-0 at the Larkin Stadium in Johor.

A goal from Syafiq Ahmad in the 69th minute was enough to give the Malaysian champions their first win of the campaign and their AFC Champions League history. Here are five talking points from the encounter!

#1 Home side come out with a clear plan

JDT came into the encounter with a clear plan, play expansive football and take the game to Kashima. They managed to maintain the pressure throughout the match and got the all-important goal as well.

They were threatening the Kashima goal at regular intervals and did not allow the Asian champions to settle down in the match.

#2 Both sides create chances but fail to convert

The first half was well-fought and both the teams played for a victory. There were a plethora of chances for both JDT and Kashima Antlers, but their forwards failed to convert them.

Goalkeepers Izham Tarmizi Roslan and Kwoun Sun-Tae were involved as well in what was a fairly entertaining first half despite being goalless.

#3 JDT get the all-important goal

The second half started in a similar manner to the first and was following a similar pattern until JDT scored the only goal of the match. Syafiq Ahmad went on a mazy run through the Kashima defence and finished from a tricky angle in the 69th minute.

The goal gave the hosts some breathing space and opened spaces for them as the Japanese side pushed forward in search of the equaliser.

#4 More missed chances follow JDT’s goal

Even after the hosts had taken the lead, they refused to sit back and continued to threaten Kashima. The Asian champions, on the other hand, created a handful of chances for themselves as well, the best of which came in the last minute of the match.

Sho Ito, however, failed to convert the gilt-edged opportunity and JDT somehow survived.

#5 Johor create history

In what was JDT’s first-ever AFC Champions League campaign, they registered their first win over reigning champions. From their first four encounters, the Malaysian champions had amassed only a solitary point, losing three matches.

However, this win means they now have four points and a slender chance of making it to the next round – provided other results go their way as well.

 

Comments