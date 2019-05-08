AFC Champions League 2019: 5 Talking Points as JDT create history, defeat Asian champions Kashima Antlers

Johor Darul Ta’Zim created history by registering their first-ever win in the AFC Champions League by defeating reigning champions Kashima Antlers 1-0 at the Larkin Stadium in Johor.

A goal from Syafiq Ahmad in the 69th minute was enough to give the Malaysian champions their first win of the campaign and their AFC Champions League history. Here are five talking points from the encounter!

FULL TIME! @OfficialJohor 1-0 Kashima Antlers! What a way to create history as #JDT get their first-ever win in @TheAFCCL as they edge past reigning Asian champions @atlrs_official! Celebration time at the Larkin Stadium!! #ACL2019 #JDTvKAS pic.twitter.com/xZriGkzajg — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2019

#1 Home side come out with a clear plan

12' – JDT CHANCE!! A free kick wide on the left is played into the box and Syafid Ahmad gets to the delivery first. But his header is wide of the goal! #ACL2019 #JDTvKAS pic.twitter.com/67gtrWKASR — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2019

JDT came into the encounter with a clear plan, play expansive football and take the game to Kashima. They managed to maintain the pressure throughout the match and got the all-important goal as well.

They were threatening the Kashima goal at regular intervals and did not allow the Asian champions to settle down in the match.

#2 Both sides create chances but fail to convert

17′ – Chances are even early on! #JDT have begun positively in this Group E fixture, but they will have to take the few chances that come their way against the Asian champions! #ACL2019 #JDTvKAS pic.twitter.com/ynnPqK5nT5 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2019

The first half was well-fought and both the teams played for a victory. There were a plethora of chances for both JDT and Kashima Antlers, but their forwards failed to convert them.

Goalkeepers Izham Tarmizi Roslan and Kwoun Sun-Tae were involved as well in what was a fairly entertaining first half despite being goalless.

#3 JDT get the all-important goal

69′ – GOAL!! 1-0 Johor Darul Ta’zim!! JDT have taken the lead against the odds here as Syafiq Ahmad dances past one Kashima defender to get inside the box and then curls his shot into the far post! Johor lead against the Asian champions!!! #ACL2019 #JDTvKAS pic.twitter.com/ZH5EwphkLb — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2019

The second half started in a similar manner to the first and was following a similar pattern until JDT scored the only goal of the match. Syafiq Ahmad went on a mazy run through the Kashima defence and finished from a tricky angle in the 69th minute.

The goal gave the hosts some breathing space and opened spaces for them as the Japanese side pushed forward in search of the equaliser.

#4 More missed chances follow JDT’s goal

90+4′ – JDT escape!! Sho Ito with a gilt-edged opportunity to level in the final minute of the game, but somehow Izham Tarmizi manages to distract the attacker! It remains 1-0 to JDT! #ACL2019 #JDTvKAS pic.twitter.com/tRaIUAwCjc — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2019

Even after the hosts had taken the lead, they refused to sit back and continued to threaten Kashima. The Asian champions, on the other hand, created a handful of chances for themselves as well, the best of which came in the last minute of the match.

Sho Ito, however, failed to convert the gilt-edged opportunity and JDT somehow survived.

#5 Johor create history

In what was JDT’s first-ever AFC Champions League campaign, they registered their first win over reigning champions. From their first four encounters, the Malaysian champions had amassed only a solitary point, losing three matches.

However, this win means they now have four points and a slender chance of making it to the next round – provided other results go their way as well.