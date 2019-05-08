AFC Champions League 2019: JDT fans hail goal hero Syafiq Ahmad after stunning win over Kashima Antlers

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) managed to do the unthinkable as they produced a gritty display to come out 1-0 winners over AFC Champions League 2018 winners Kashima Antlers.

The winner was scored by Syafiq Ahmad late in the match, and secured what will go down as one of the great victories in the club’s recent history.

AFC Champions League 2019: Johor Darul Ta’zim 1-0 Kashima Antlers (Syafiq Ahmad 69′)

Fans were quick to take their reactions to social media, and hailed goalscoring hero Syafiq Ahmad while congratulating the club on one of its best ever results.

It was certainly a memorable day for JDT fans. But can they progress to the next round of the AFC Champions League? Only time will tell.