Johor Darul Ta’zim beat champions Kashima for Malaysia’s first-ever ACL win

Johor Darul Ta’zim made history on Wednesday by beating last year’s winners Kashima Antlers 1-0 to record Malaysia’s first-ever win in the AFC Champions League proper.

In what is a debut campaign in Asia’s premier club competition by any Malaysian side, JDT have given a good account of themselves but had only one point to show for their efforts from their first four Group E matches.

But, following a goalless first half at the Larkin Stadium, Syafiq Ahmad when he strongly rode a challenge from Tomoya Inukai and squeezed inside an assisting Ryota Nagaki before expertly bending a shot past Kwoun Sun-tae into the bottom corner.

AFC Champions League 2019: Johor Darul Ta’zim 1-0 Kashima Antlers (Syafiq Ahmad 69′)

It then became a case of desperate defending for the hosts as Kashima pushed forward with increased intent in the closing stages but an excellent display by goalkeeper Izham Tarmizi, who was well aided by his defenders, kept the J1 League giants at bay.

The result also means that JDT still stand a chance of reaching the Round of 16 on the final match day in the event that they beat Gyeongnam FC while Kashima lose to Shandong Luneng, who are now guaranteed top spot in Group E.

JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM: Izham Tarmizi, S. Kunanlan, Mauricio, Aidil Zafuan (Adam Nor Azlin 64’), La’Vere Corbin-Ong, Hariss Harun, Nazmi Faiz, Afiq Fazail, Safawi Rasid (Syamer Kutty Abba 90+3′), Gonzalo Cabrera, Syafiq Ahmad (Ahmad Hazwan Bakri 80’).

KASHIMA ANTLERS: Kwoun Sun-tae, Ryota Nagaki, Tomoya Inukai, Koki Machida, Koki Anzai, Yasushi Endo (Takeshi Kanamori 75’), Leo Silva, Taiki Hirato (Shoma Doi 71’), Hiroki Abe (Kazuma Yamaguchi 83’), Sho Ito, Serginho.