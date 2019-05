The second half of Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Kashima Antlers finally saw the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing AFC Champions League 2019. It was Syafiq Ahmad who brought hope for the Malaysian side by scoring a fantastic goal at 69′.

After receiving a well-calculated pass, Ahmad looked for a gap in a rather slow defence line. He then tricked the ball past the defenders and shot the ball to make it meet the nets in the corner of the goal post.

