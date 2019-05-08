Marouane Fellaini nets late winner to send Shandong into last 16

Marouane Fellaini emerged as the hero for Shandong Luneng on Wednesday as his 87th-minute winner sealed a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Gyeongnam FC in AFC Champions League 2019.

It was Gyeongnam who were initially leading at the Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium after a brilliantly-worked move two minutes before halftime.

Making his way in from the left, Negueba dinked a neat ball into the area for Kim Hyo-gi to nod on to Kim Seung-jun, who produced a deftly guided a first-time finish past Wang Dalei.

Highlights – Shandong Luneng vs Gyeongnam FC

But, four minutes after the hour mark, the hosts pulled level after winning a freekick outside the area; captain Hao Junmin stepping up and curling a lovely effort in at the near post.

As the game entered its closing stages, it looked increasingly likely that a draw would be on the cards.

However, with just three minutes remaining, Fellaini spread the ball out right before making his way into the box to meet Zhang Chi’s return cross at the back post and send a trademark header into the back of the net to win the tie.

With the three points, Shandong have secured their place in the Round of 16 with a game to spare as there is no way they can finish outside the top two in Group E.

SHANDONG LUNENG: Wang Dalei, Wang Tong, Dai Lin, Gil, Liu Yang, Hao Junmin, Marouane Fellaini, Jin Jingdao, Zhou Haibin (Cui Peng 77’), Wu Xinghan, Song Wenjie (Zhang Chi 40’).

GYEONGNAM FC: Lee Bum-soo, Ahn Sung-nam (Lee Kwang-jin 82’), Woo Joo-sung, Lee Kwang-seon, Bae Seung-jin, Kim Jong-pil, Jo Jae-cheol, Ko Kyung-min (Park Gi-dong 69’), Kim Hyo-gi, Negueba, Kim Seung-jun (Song Ju-hun 76’).