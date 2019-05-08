AFC Champions League 2019: Sanfrecce progress with Evergrande win

Sanfrecce Hiroshima are the first team from Group F through to the Round of 16 of AFC Champions League 2019 after beating Guangzhou Evergrande 1-0 on Wednesday.

The only goal of the game at the Hiroshima Big Arch came in the 15th minute when Tsukasa Morishima’s dangerous corner to the near post ricocheted off Li Xuepeng, who could only watch on in horror as he sent the ball looping over Liu Dianzuo into his own goal.

AFC Champions League 2019: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-0 Guangzhou Evergrande (Sho Sasaki 15′)

Although the visitors did show more endeavour in the second 45, they were just unable to find a way past Sanfrecce’s resilient defence, who have played their part in helping the team advance into the knockout round with a game to spare.

Meanwhile, Evergrande now trail second-placed Daegu FC by two points and must beat the South Korean outfit on Match Day 6 in order to progress.

Highlights – Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Guangzhou Evergrande

SANFRECCE HIROSHIMA: Keisuke Osako, Kohei Shimizu, Hayato Araki, Yuki Nogami, Sho Sasaki, Shunki Higashi (Yoshifumi Kashiwa 61’), Tsukasa Morishima, Sho Inagaki, Taishi Matsumoto, Gakuto Notsuda (Daiki Watari 64’), Patric (Yusuke Minagawa 77’).

GUANGZHOU EVERGRANDE: Liu Dianzuo, Deng Hanwen, Tyias Browning, Park Ji-soo, Li Xuepeng, He Chao (Zhang Linpeng 46’), Zhang Xiuwei (Yang Liyu 46’), Huang Bowen, Paulinho, Wei Shihao (Feng Boxuan 79’), Gao Lin.