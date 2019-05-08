Daegu FC ease past Melbourne Victory to stay in the hunt for ACL Round of 16

Daegu FC remain on course to qualify for the Round of 16 in their maiden AFC Champions League campaign after cruising to a 4-0 win over Melbourne Victory on Wednesday.

The tournament debutants opened the scoring at the DGB Daegu Bank Park after nine minutes when Edgar Silva converted a penalty straight down the middle, after Kim Dae-won had been felled by Joshua Hope inside the area.

Daegu then doubled their advantage eight minutes after the restart when Gang Yun-goo floated a corner straight onto the head of Jeong Tae-wook and, although his initial effort was saved by Matt Acton, the centre-back followed up to smash home on the rebound.

Highlights – Daegu FC vs Melbourne Victory

With already-eliminated Victory fielding a largely reserve side as they keep one eye on this weekend’s A-League semi-final against Sydney FC, they never really looked like threatening the hosts, who – to their credit – were in no mood to take their foot off the pedal.

The excellent Kim Dae-won then added a third in the 80th minute when he received possession on the edge of the box and cut onto his left foot, before unleashing a spectacular 20-yard piledriver that had Acton beaten all ends up.

And, three minutes later, the rout was completed as Kim Jun-yeop was afforded too much space down the right and played a neat ball across the face of goal to leave Jung Seon-ho, mere seconds after coming on as a substitute with the simplest of tap-ins.

The result, coupled with Sanfrecce Hiroshima’s 1-0 win over Guangzhou Evergrande, means Daegu now hold a two-point lead over the latter in second place heading into the final match day.

DAEGU FC: Jo Hyeon-woo, Jang Sung-won (Kim Jun-yeop 69’), Jeong Tae-wook, Hong Jeong-woon, Kim Woo-seok, Gang Yun-goo, Tsubasa Nishi (Jung Seon-ho 82’), Jung Seung-won, Hwang Soon-min (Han Hee-hoon 76’), Edgar Silva, Kim Dae-won.

MELBOURNE VICTORY: Matt Acton, Thomas Deng, James Donachie, Benjamin Carrigan (Aaron Anderson 85’), Storm Roux, Joshua Hope (Birkan Kirdar 81’), Rahmat Akbari, Corey Brown, Jai Ingham, Jack Palazzolo (Elvis Kamsoba 62’), Kenny Athiu.