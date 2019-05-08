Sanfrece Hiroshima went on to take a 1-0 lead against Guangzhou Evergrande FC in the Group G clash on Matchday 5 of AFC Champions League. The hosts gained the lead after Guangzhou Evergrande’s Li Xuepeng scored an own goal within the first fifteen minutes of the game.

While the team members waited for a corner shot, the visitors’ side failed to defend the attempted headers. Amidst the commotion, the ball received aid in from the Guangzhou Evergrande defender and found itself back at the nets within a blink of an eye.

AFC Champions League 2019: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-0 Guangzhou Evergrande (Sho Sasaki 15′)