LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – JDT vs Kashima Antlers

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog of the AFC Champions League 2019 encounter between Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and defending champions Kashima Antlers.

The Malaysian champions will welcome defending AFC Champions League champions from Japan in what would be their fifth group stage encounter. JDT are all but out of contention for a place in the next round of the tournament – they need wins in both their remaining matches and hope other results go their way.

Kashima, on the other hand, are second on the table and a win tonight will more or less seal their place in the next round. They would take confidence from the fact that they got the better of JDT when the two sides met earlier in the tournament.

However, that win wasn’t as straightforward and another close encounter is on the cards. The match is scheduled for an 8.45 SGT/HKT kick-off and will be played at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium.

You can follow all the LIVE action and discussions related to the match here.