AFC Champions League 2019: 5 key facts ahead of JDT vs Kashima Antlers

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have a daunting task ahead of them in the AFC Champions League 2019 as they host defending champions Kashima Antlers at the Larkin Stadium in Johor on Wednesday.

The Malaysia Super League champions have only collected one point ahead of the penultimate matchday in Group E and are playing for pride against the J.League outfit as their elimination on their ACL debut was confirmed following a defeat to Shandong Luneng on Matchday 4.

So, here the 5 key facts ahead of JDT vs Kashima Antlers…

1) Unlucky JDT!

It is fair to say Johor has been one of the most unfortunate sides in the AFC Champions League this season. It is not just that they haven’t collected points despite good displays in their games, but they have also hit the woodwork more than any other team in the ACL this season. In fact, they share the unwanted record with their ASEAN neighbours Buriram United who also have struck the post on four occasions.

2) Passmaster Hariss!

Singapore international and JDT captain Hariss Harun has been one of the standout stars of the Malaysian club’s debut season in the continental championship. He has attempted 214 passes in four group stages matches this season which is at least 56 passes more than any of his teammates.

3) Southern Tigers await first win in the ACL

Who needs to step up for Johor Darul Ta’zim in ACL2019?

JDT have made life difficult for the big guns they have come against so far, but they are yet to record a win in four AFC Champions League games to date. They sit bottom of Group E having collected only one point from four matches. They have lost three of the four games as well.

4) Creator Anzai!



One Kashima player Johor will have to keep an eye on in the game will be Koki Anzai who has created more chances than any other player for Kashima Antlers this year in the ACL. He has set up his teammates for goalscoring opportunities on eight occasions, but is surprisingly yet to score or assist a goal! JDT will hope that remains to be the case at Larkin on Wednesday.

5) Can Kashima bounce back?

Highlights – Kashima Antlers vs Johor Darul Ta’zim

Kashima went on their second longest run without a loss in the ACL winning six and drawing three at the continental stage this year. However, a 1-0 defeat to Gyeongnam FC in the last matchday means that the Japanese side will have to restart their streak now! And they will be hoping to resume their unbeaten run against JDT on Matchday 5.

(All stats via Opta)