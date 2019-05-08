Zob Ahan’s injury-time equaliser knock Al Zawraa out of AFC Champions League 2019; Al Nassr also progress

An injury-time equaliser from Zob Ahan FC’s Reza Habibzadeh knocked Al Zawraa Club out of the AFC Champions League 2019 after the Iranians held the Iraqis to a 2-2 draw at the Karbala Sports City.

Al Zawraa had looked all set to take the battle for a Round of 16 spot to the final matchday after racing to a 2-1 lead in the second half, but Habibzadeh’s goal broke the Iraqi hearts as they fall short despite what was a decent start to their ACL campaign.

Midfielder Mohammad Zobeir Niknafas had given visitors Zob Ahan the lead in the 28th minute, but hosts Al Zawraa did manage to cancel out that opener when Alaa Abbas found the back of the net in the 44th minute with a good turn and shot inside the area.

FT: Al Zawraa 🇮🇶 2 – 2 🇮🇷 Zobahan Reza Habibzadeh’s goal in added time sends Zobahan to the #ACL2019 Round of 16 after a draw against Al Zawraa! pic.twitter.com/6naMHbAWJl — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) May 7, 2019

Knowing that only a win would keep them alive in the competition, Al Zawraa attacked in the second half and were rewarded when Mohannad Abdul-Raheem tapped in to make it 2-1 in the 61st minute.

However, Zob Ahan did not give up and found the leveller in the second minute of the injury time to eliminate Al Zawraa in the group stages. The game ended with the winners down to 10 men after right-back Milad Fakhreddini show a red in the 10th minute of the second half added time!

Al Nassr the other team to progress from Group A

Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr FC became the second team to make it to the Round of 16 of ACL 2019 from Group A after they breezed past United Arab Emirates side Al Wasl FC at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Striker Giuliano scored the opener for the Saudi Professional League side in the 30th minute before Fahad Al-Jumeiah doubled the advantage just four minutes later as the Emirati club were stunned.

A third came in the 56th minute when Abdulla Al Salem found the back of the net as Al Nassr almost put the result beyond doubt — a 90th minute goal from Khaleil Khameis Salem ending up only a consolation for Al Wasl.

FT: Al Nassr 🇸🇦 3 – 1 🇦🇪 Al Wasl Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr seal their place in the #ACL2019 Round of 16 after a convincing win over UAE’s Al Wasl in Group A! pic.twitter.com/hbJuTciIot — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) May 7, 2019

With the win Saudis are second in Group A with nine points while Zob Ahan are top with 11 points. Al Zawraa are third with five points while Al Wasl languish bottom with three. Zob Ahan will host Al Nassr on the final matchday in the fixture that will decide the group winners.