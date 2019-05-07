Jeonbuk advance into ACL Round of 16 while Beijing await Urawa faceoff

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are through to the Round of 16 in AFC Champions League 2019 after recording a 1-0 triumph over Beijing Guoan on Tuesday.

The only goal of the game came in the 17th minute when a dangerous right-wing cross from Lee Yong found Kim Shin-wook, who got just enough on his header to guide it past Zou Dehai at the near post.

AFC Champions League 2019: Beijing Guoan FC 0-1 Jeonbuk Hyundai (Kim Shin-wook 17′)

With the win, Jeonbuk sealed a top-spot finish in Group C while the battle for the second qualifying spot will go down to the wire as Beijing and Urawa Red Diamonds battle it out on the final match day in a fortnight’s time.

As both are currently level on seven points, a win for either would see them book a last-16 berth, a 0-0 draw would see Urawa progress on goal difference, while a score draw would mean Beijing have the superior head-to-head record and advance.

BEIJING GUOAN: Zou Dehai, Wang Gang (Zhang Yu 81’), Yu Dabao, Kim Min-jae, Li Lei (Liu Huan 54’), Zhang Xizhe, Chi Zhongguo, Renato Augusto, Ba Dun (Zhang Yuning 70’), Jonathan Viera, Cedric Bakambu.

JEONBUK HYUNDAI MOTORS: Song Bum-keun, Lee Yong, Hong Jeong-ho, Kim Min-hyeok, Kim Jin-su, Shin Hyung-min, Son Jun-ho, Lim Sun-young (Lee Seung-gi 80’), Han Kyo-won, Ricardo Lopes, Kim Shin-wook (Lee Dong-gook 90+3’).