AFC Champions League |

Jeonbuk advance into ACL Round of 16 while Beijing await Urawa faceoff

Gabriel Tan Gabriel Tan

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are through to the Round of 16 in AFC Champions League 2019 after recording a 1-0 triumph over Beijing Guoan on Tuesday.

The only goal of the game came in the 17th minute when a dangerous right-wing cross from Lee Yong found Kim Shin-wook, who got just enough on his header to guide it past Zou Dehai at the near post.

AFC Champions League 2019: Beijing Guoan FC 0-1 Jeonbuk Hyundai (Kim Shin-wook 17′)

With the win, Jeonbuk sealed a top-spot finish in Group C while the battle for the second qualifying spot will go down to the wire as Beijing and Urawa Red Diamonds battle it out on the final match day in a fortnight’s time.

As both are currently level on seven points, a win for either would see them book a last-16 berth, a 0-0 draw would see Urawa progress on goal difference, while a score draw would mean Beijing have the superior head-to-head record and advance.

BEIJING GUOAN: Zou Dehai, Wang Gang (Zhang Yu 81’), Yu Dabao, Kim Min-jae, Li Lei (Liu Huan 54’), Zhang Xizhe, Chi Zhongguo, Renato Augusto, Ba Dun (Zhang Yuning 70’), Jonathan Viera, Cedric Bakambu.

JEONBUK HYUNDAI MOTORS: Song Bum-keun, Lee Yong, Hong Jeong-ho, Kim Min-hyeok, Kim Jin-su, Shin Hyung-min, Son Jun-ho, Lim Sun-young (Lee Seung-gi 80’), Han Kyo-won, Ricardo Lopes, Kim Shin-wook (Lee Dong-gook 90+3’).

Comments