On Matchday 5 of this week in the AFC Champions League 2019 group stages, Group E member Johor Darul Ta’zim will take on Kashim Antlers.

Johor Darul Ta’zim’s made their AFC Champions League debut this year. However, things have not been favourable for the Malaysia greats. They have lost three of their last four matches in the tournament and have drawn one. Tomorrow’s match will present them with a tough challenge.

Johor Darul Ta’zim’s only hope of making it to the knockout stages is if they manage to win tomorrow. Their opponents, Kashima Antlers, also have a lot at stake in tomorrow’s encounter. If they manage to pick a win, they can go one point clear ahead of group leaders Shandong Luneng.

Can the victors ease their way into the knockout stages by picking a win tomorrow? Or will the home support lead Johor Darul Ta’zim into picking up a miraculous win?

When to watch?

The match between Johor Darul Ta’zim and Kashima Antlers will take place on May 8, and kicks-off by 8:45 PM HKT.

The Tan Sri Dato Hj Hassan Yunos Stadium in Johor, Malaysia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Champions League.

The fans in India can tune in to DSport to watch the match.

Cambodia and Indonesia can catch the game on BTV and MNC Media while CSM, PPTV and CCTV will broadcast the continental championship in China.

FOX Sports Australia will broadcast the AFC Champions League in Australia.