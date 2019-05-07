AFC Champions League 2019: Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Guangzhou Evergrande FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Matchday 5 of this week in the AFC Champions League 2019 group stages, Group F member Sanfrecce Hiroshima will take on Guangzhou Evergrande FC.

Currently leading the group standings, Sanfrecce Hiroshima will qualify for the knockout stages. Despite having lost their last match in the ongoing tournament, the hosts have registered three wins so far. They will look to continue their dominant performance in the last game of the week.

Their opponents Guangzhou Evergrande FC are one win away from being atop the group standings. They are trailing by two points and a victory tomorrow can win them a spot in the Final 16.

Will Sanfrecce Hiroshima continue their reign as the group leaders despite consecutive domestic losses? Or will the visitors script a fairytale entry in the knockout rounds?

When to watch?

The match between Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Guangzhou Evergrande FC will take place on May 8, and kicks-off by 6:00 PM HKT.

The Hiroshima Big Arch in Hiroshima, Japan will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Champions League.

The fans in India can tune in to DSport to watch the match.

Cambodia and Indonesia can catch the game on BTV and MNC Media while CSM, PPTV and CCTV will broadcast the continental championship in China.

FOX Sports Australia will broadcast the AFC Champions League in Australia.