AFC Champions League 2019: Buriram United exit after loss to Urawa Red Diamonds

Buriram United’s AFC Champions League 2019 journey came to a premature end after they were beaten by Urawa Red Diamonds. As a result, the Thunder Castles exited from the competition at the group stage after only five matchdays. Here are the biggest talking points from this one.

#1 Urawa’s perfect start

AFC Champions League 2019: Buriram United 0-1 Urawa Reds (Shinzo Koroki 3′)

Buriram United needed a positive result against Urawa Red Diamonds at any cost to stay alive in the AFC Champions League. And although the Thunder Castles started off on a positive note, they were down by one quickly.

Ewerton played through a superb pass to Shinzo Koroki, who had cleverly beaten the offside trap to get behind the backline. Koroki then took a touch and scored past Siwarak Tedsungnoen in the goal to give Urawa the perfect start.

Siwarak was called in action shortly after the first goal, after he made a superb stop from a freekick. His heroics then helped Buriram level the match!

#2 Thunder Castles fight back

AFC Champions League 2019: Buriram United 1-1 Urawa Reds (Pedro Junior 13′)

Buriram United showed great fight in the early minutes of the first half. Despite going behind, and constantly being bombarded by Urawa attack, the Thunder Castles held on to creat openings of their own.

In the end, their perseverance proved very successful, as they levelled the match after just thirteen minutes.

Pedro Junior it was who put the Thai side back level, after playing a superb one-two with his fellow forward before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper. However, Urawa didn’t let the momentum fall to their opponents and went straight back on the attack.

#3 Defensive lapse and Urawa back in front

AFC Champions League 2019: Buriram United 1-2 Urawa Reds (Yuki Muto 23′)

Urawa Red Diamonds enjoyed a good first half in their AFC Champions League group stage tie against Buriram United; at least on the attacking front. The J1 League side punished the Thunder Castles early on and kept on troubling Siwarak time-and-again.

However, the Thailand custodian stood firm and repelled whatever the Reds threw at him. However, his efforts came to nothing in the end, as the away side went back in front after just twenty-three minutes.

Buriram were punished for lax defending as Yuki Muto got in behind and carefully placed the ball in the corner.

#4 Suphanat spurns big chance

66' WHAT A CHANCE! Great ball delivered into the box and Suphanat completely misses the target with the header. Should have done better!#BRUvURA #ACL2019 pic.twitter.com/lBJjTNnvHB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 7, 2019

With time running out, Buriram coach introduced Luong Xuan Truong and Suphanat Mueanta, as they went looking for the equalizer. However, the double substitution proved to be futile in the end, with neither player being able to influence the game very much.

While Xuan Truong was caught in the middle of the park with the Urawa midfield, Suphanat was left isolated up top. However, the youngster was presented with a golden opportunity to level the match in the sixty-sixth minute which he ultimately couldn’t convert.

The 16-year-old was left unmarked in the box following a set piece. Nevertheless, his header from close range fell way off target in the end.

#5 Buriram end ACL season on a whimper

Can Buriram United beat Urawa Reds to stay alive in ACL2019?

Suphanat Mueanta’s off-target header was as close as Buriram United got to level the scores. In the end, Urawa Red Diamonds came away with an easy victory, which now puts them in contention to qualify for the knockout stages.

Conversely, it was a continental season to forget for the Thunder Castles, who despite some good results will be heading out of the AFC Champions League.

Buriram United are fourth on the Group G table and will remain so, regardless of the result of their final match. The Thai side have lost four of their five matches so far with their only win coming against Jeonbuk Hyundai on Matchday 2. They will now face the same opposition on the last matchday, hoping to end their AFC Champions League season on a high.