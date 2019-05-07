Buriram United’s ACL 2019 dream ended by Urawa Red Diamonds

Buriram United have failed in their quest to reach the AFC Champions League 2019 Round of 16 after Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Urawa Red Diamonds saw them eliminated with a game to spare.

The Thai League 1 outfit entered the Group G clash at the Chang Arena knowing that they had to win in order to keep alive their hopes of progress.

AFC Champions League 2019: Buriram United 0-1 Urawa Reds (Shinzo Koroki 3′)

However, there were just three minutes on the clock when they fell behind as Ewerton was allowed to feed Shinzo Koroki too easily after Andres Tunez was caught out of position, and the veteran striker coolly dispatched his shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

To Buriram’s credit, they hit back in the 13th minute as Narubadin Weerawatnodom hit forward on the overlap and cut a good ball back to Pedro Junior, who found the back of the net with a fine first-time finish.

AFC Champions League 2019: Buriram United 1-1 Urawa Reds (Pedro Junior 13′)

But just ten minutes later, the visitors reclaimed the lead following more hesitant defending from their opponents; Ewerton helping the ball into the path of Muto, who instinctively finished past Siwarak Tedsungnoen.

AFC Champions League 2019: Buriram United 1-2 Urawa Reds (Yuki Muto 23′)

It was Urawa who continued to create the better of the chances in the second half and, while they failed to make the most of them, the hosts rarely threatened as well as the 2017 champions were able to hold out for the win that keeps them in the hunt for a top-two finish – something Buriram can no longer achieve.

BURIRAM UNITED: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Chitipat Tanklang, Andres Tunez, Pansa Hemviboon, Narubadin Weerawatnodom, Suchao Nutnum (Luong Xuan Truong 61’), Ratthanakorn Maikami, Sasalak Haiprakhon, Supachok Sarachat, Supachai Jaided (Suphanat Mueanta 60’), Pedro Junior.

URAWA RED DIAMONDS: Shusaku Nishikawa, Daisuke Suzuki, Takuya Iwanami, Tomoaki Makino, Takuya Aoki, Ryota Moriwaki, Ewerton (Takuya Ogiwara 88’), Kazuki Nagasawa (Kai Shibato 72’), Ryosuke Yamanaka, Yuki Muto (Andrew Nabbout 79’), Shinzo Koroki.