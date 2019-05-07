Hulk double rescues Shanghai SIPG from Kawasaki Frontale defeat

Hulk produced a star turn at the Todoroki Athletics Stadium on Tuesday to help Shanghai SIPG to a 2-2 draw against Kawasaki Frontale in AFC Champions League Group H.

The Brazil international opened the scoring after six minutes with a stunning individual effort, receiving possession from Oscar inside his own half and embarking on a 50-yard charge before skipping past the onrushing Jung Sung-ryong and firing into the back of the net.

Highlights – Kawasaki Frontale vs Shanghai SIPG

But, just seven minutes later, the hosts equalised with a brilliantly-worked move as patient build-up eventually saw them work the ball to Leandro Damiao, who played it on to Manabu Saito and ran into the box to receive the return pass before sending a shot past Yan Junling.

Kawasaki then took the lead six minutes after the hour mark when centre-back Shogo Taniguchi stayed up after a corner had been cleared, and was on hand to head home after Manabu Saito sent a searching cross back into the area.

However, it was SIPG’s turn to respond in the 71st minute when a superb ball by Oscar to the back post found Hulk, who nodded the ball into the ground and back up beyond Jung to force the draw.

With the result, the Chinese Super League champions remain a point ahead of Kawasaki and both sides still have a chance to join Ulsan Hyundai in the Round of 16 on the final match day of Group H.

KAWASAKI FRONTALE: Jung Sung-ryong, Kazuaki Mawatari (Yuto Suzuki 78’), Michael Fitzgerald, Shogo Taniguchi, Kyohei Noborizato, Manabu Saito, Hidemasa Morita (Kazuya Yamamura 84’), Ryota Oshima, Tatsuya Hasegawa (Yasuto Wakizaka 78’), Yu Kobayashi, Leandro Damiao.

SHANGHAI SIPG: Yan Junling, Fu Huan, He Guan, Yu Hai, Wang Shenchao, Odil Ahmedov, Cai Huikang (Lin Chuangyi 66’), Zhang Wei (Wei Zhen 66’), Hulk, Oscar, Elkeson (Li Shenglong 82’)