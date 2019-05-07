Ulsan Hyundai edge Sydney FC to secure AFC Champions League 2019 progress

Ulsan Hyundai are through to the Round of 16 in AFC Champions League 2019 after sealing top spot in Group H with a 1-0 win over Sydney FC on Tuesday.

Following a goalless first half at the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, the deadlock was finally broken a minute before the hour mark with a sweeping counterattack.

Charging through the middle, Junior Negrao spread the ball out right to Kim In-sung and he in turn played a layoff into the feet of Mix Diskerud, who kept his cool to send a cheeky back-heel into the bottom corner.

Despite showing decent endeavour, Sydney were just unable to find an equaliser as the South Korean hosts held out for the win.



With the three points, Ulsan now have an unassailable five-point lead at the top of Group H while Sydney are eliminated as there is no way they can finish inside the top two.

ULSAN HYUNDAI: Oh Seung-hoon, Jeong Dong-ho, Yun Young-sun, Kang Min-soo, Lee Myung-jae, Park Yong-woo, Kim In-sung, Kim Bo-kyung, Mix Diskerud (Lee Keun-ho 79’), Park Joo-ho, Junior Negrao (Joo Min-kyu 72’).

SYDNEY FC: Andrew Redmayne, Paulo Retre, Jacob Trait, Aaron Calver, Michael Zullo (Joel King 62’), Anthony Caceres, Joshua Brillante, Brandon O’Neill, Milos Ninkovic (Daniel De Silva 62’), Adam le Fondre (Luke Ivanovic 76′), Reza Ghoochannejhad.