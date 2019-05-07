WATCH: Asian Cup star Akram Afif helps Al Sadd secure ACL2019 Round of 16 berth

Akram Afif was one of the standout players at the start of the year as Qatar claimed their maiden continental crown by winning AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Racking up a remarkable ten assists in eight matches, Afif was part of an irresistible double act alongside Almoez Ali, who broke the tournament record for most goals in a campaign as he hit the back of the net nine times.

However, it has been a different story in the AFC Champions League this year as Afif went goalless in his first four games for Al Sadd before finally opening his account on Monday.

Akram Afif opens ACL2019 account as Al Sadd seal last-16 berth

Having ghosted into the penalty box after his initial corner had been cleared, the 22-year-old received possession when a shot from Xavi was parried into his path and squeezed an effort home from the tightest of angles to put his side two goals up in the 12th minute.

While Al Ahli pulled one back courtesy of an Omar Al-Soma penalty, Al Sadd were able to hold out for the win and seal their place in the Round of 16 with a game to spare.

Can Al Sadd fire in post-Xavi era?

Afif is also coming off the back of a stunning Qatar Stars League campaign with 26 goals to his name as Al Sadd won their first title since the 2012/13 season.