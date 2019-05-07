LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Beijing Guoan vs Jeonbuk Hyundai

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog of the AFC Champions League 2019 group stage encounter between Beijing Guoan and Jeonbuk Hyundai.

The Group G of the AFC Champions League enters its fifth matchday and the top two sides in the group table are set to go against each other. While Korea Republic’s Jeonbuk Hyundai are on the top, China’s Beijing Guoan aren’t far behind with only a two-point difference between the two sides.

While Jeonbuk have won three and lost one encounter, Beijing have won two, drawn one and lost one. The last time these two sides met, on matchday one, the team from Korea ran put 3-1 winners.

However, with this match being played at the Beijing Workers’ Sports Complex, the home side will use the home advantage to their favour and climb up the group table. The match is scheduled for an 8 PM SGT/HKT kick-off and you can follow all the action LIVE here.