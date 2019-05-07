LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Buriram United vs Urawa Red Diamonds

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live match coverage of the AFC Champions League tie between Buriram United and Urawa Red Diamonds. You can follow the match via our live blog below.

Buriram United and Urawa Red Diamonds met on matchday 1 of the 2019 AFC Champions League group stage. On that occasion, the Japanese side came out on top by three goals to nil. From there on, both Buriram and Urawa Reds have gone on a similar path, with the pair languishing in the bottom two spots. However, they remain within reach of a qualification spot.

A win for Buriram United will keep their qualification hopes just alive. However, a loss and they will officially be eliminated from the competition. Urawa Red Diamonds, meanwhile, have to face similar odds. A win and they will be within reach of a qualification spot while a loss would see them slide down to fourth with a match to go in the AFC Champions League group stage.

