AFC Champions League 2019: Buriram United vs Urawa Red Diamonds live stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Matchday 5 of this week in the AFC Champions League 2019 group stages, Group G member Buriram United will take on Urawa Red Diamonds.

Currently at the third position of the group table, Buriram United have faced a lot of trouble ever since they picked their last victory in the opening fixtures. If only they can manage to pick a win tomorrow they will have a fighting chance for the knockouts. However, that would only be possible if Beijing Guoan goes on to lose in their match against Group Leaders Jeonbuk Hyundai.

Urawa Red Diamonds, on the other hand, have lost three of their last four matches in the tournament so far, Hence, it will be a long night for the visitors. they will have to try their absolute best to pick a win tomorrow. Although, that win can take them ahead of their opponents in the group standings.

When to watch?

The match between Buriram United and Urawa Red Diamonds will take place on May 7, and kicks-off by 7:00 PM HKT.

The Chang Arena in Buriram, Thailand will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Champions League.

The fans in India can tune in to DSport to watch the match.

Cambodia and Indonesia can catch the game on BTV and MNC Media while CSM, PPTV and CCTV will broadcast the continental championship in China.

FOX Sports Australia will broadcast the AFC Champions League in Australia.

You can also follow the action via our live blog.