AFC Champions League 2019: Early goals help Al Sadd down Al Ahli Saudi FC and progress from Group D

Two goals early on the in the first half was enough for Al Sadd SC to record a 2-1 win over Al Ahli Saudi FC in Group D of the AFC Champions League 2019 and progress to the Round of 16.

The Qatar Stars League outfit had began the game brightly in front of their own supporters and it was Qatar international midfielder Ali Assadalla who found the opener in the ninth minute of the game.

Three minutes later, it was already 2-0 and this time, Akram Afif who had provided the assist for the first game decided to write his name onto the scoresheet. The goal came from a corner kick as the ball fell kindly to the 22-year-old who is on loan at Al Sadd from Villarreal.

It looked like the Qataris were running away with the game, but it was not to be the case. Despite their clear superiority when it comes to the amount of possession and the number of chances created, Al Sadd failed to find more goals in the game.

And it looked like their inability to score more would come back to haunt them when Al Ahli found a way back into the game early on in the second half. Referee had deemed Tarek Salman to have handled the ball inside the box and awarded a penalty in favour of the Saudi Professional League side.

FT: Al Sadd 🇶🇦 2-1 Al-Ahli SC 🇸🇦 Al-Sadd seal their spot in the next round after tonight’s hard fought victory. Their opponents will have to wait and see how fortunes come about in the last MD of the group.#SDDvAHL #ACL2019 pic.twitter.com/jK24YDGgUs — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) May 6, 2019

Syria international Omar Al Somah stepped up to take the penalty and made no mistake to find the back of the net to halve the deficit in the 51st minute.

However, Al Ahli’s hopes of salvaging a point from the game did not prosper as Al Sadd held on to the 2-1 scoreline and all three points to progress to the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, the result mean that Al Ahli will have to defeat Pakhatkor Tashkent in the final group game on May 21 in order to reach the knockout stages of the competition. Al Ahli have six points after five games in the group while Pakhatkor have eight to their credit heading into the final matchday.