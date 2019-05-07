AFC Champions League 2019: Al Duhail book Round of 16 berth as Esteghlal join Persepolis through exit door

Esteghlal became the second Iranian club to crash out of the AFC Champions League 2019 after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Duhail SC in Group C at the Azadi Stadium on Matchday 5.

Two-time Asian champions Esteghlal knew that they needed all three points to keep them alive for the final matchday and was unlucky not to have launched into the lead in the 12th minute when South African midfielder Ayanda Patosi’s free kick hit the woodwork.

Esteghlal had further chances to score the opener in the first half — with Youssef El Arabi passing up a gilt-edged opportunity earl on — but they have to wait until the 53rd minute to fire in the goal through Roozbeh Cheshmi.

However, the Iranians’ celebrations were short-lived as Edmilson Junior pounced on a defensive mistake from the hosts and restored the parity just two minutes after they went behind.

And that was how the scoreline remained at the final whistle with the Iranians crashing out while the Qatar Stars League ensured of a place in the Round of 16 of the continental competition.

Al Hilal do the double over Al Ain

Al Ain FC’s disastrous ACL 2019 campaign continued as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Al Hilal FC at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on Monday.

Hatten Bahebri scored the second fastest goal in the history of the AFC Champions League to give Al Hilal the lead with the clock having just ticked 16 seconds after the kick off!

#HILvAIN 0:16’

GOOOOAAAL#Alhilal takes the early lead through Hattan Bahebri 👏🏻👏🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/u0ZpWtafZA — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) May 6, 2019

With Al Ain already knocked out of the competition after collecting just two points from their first four games and Al Hilal ensured a spot in the Round of 16, it wasn’t a surprise that the early goal did not bring a goal rush in the Group C fixture.

And Al Hilal had to wait until the 90th minute to find a second goal in the game as Mohammad Al-Shalhoub found the top corner to seal the win. The Saudi Pro League side now have 10 points from five matches while Al Duhail, with eight points, also progress.