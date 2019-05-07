AFC Champions League 2019: 2018 runners-up Persepolis FC crash out after 1-0 defeat to Pakhtakor Tashkent

2018 runners-up Persepolis’ hopes of making it out of the group stages of the AFC Champions League 2019 are over after they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Pakhtakor Tashkent at the Pakhtakor Central Stadium on Matchday 5.

Uzbekistan international forward Igor Sergeev scored the only goal of the game with four minutes left on the clock to consign Persepolis to their third defeat in the group stages and send them crashing out of the continental championship!

Meanwhile for the Uzbekistan Super League club, the win meant that they continued their good form at their home ground in Tashkent having already beaten Al Ahli and drawn Al Sadd at the Central Stadium in their earlier home fixtures.

Pakhtakor had began the match brightly and hit the woodwork as early as the 13th minute. It was Jaloliddin Masharipov who won the free kick and floated it towards the far corner only for the delivery to miss all the attacking heads and go out of play after hitting the upright.

Javokhir Sidikov produced a save off IR Iran international goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in the 19th minute while at the other end, Sanjar Kuvvatov had very little to do until the 42nd minute when Ali Alipour produced a save of him from a set-piece opportunity.

Masharipov continued to be a nuisance for the Iranian outfit’s backline after the interval and once again made Beiranvand work with a powerful effort from 30 yards out in the 63rd minute.

FT: Pakhtakor (🇺🇿) 1-0 Persepolis (🇮🇷) Pakhtakor snatch all 3 points thanks to Sergeev’s late winner and go top of the group for now as Persepolis’ chances of qualifying are officially over. #PAKvPER #ACL2019 pic.twitter.com/2VkdtJDHFp — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) May 6, 2019

Persepolis knew they needed a win to bolster their chances of survival in the competition, but it looked as if Pakhtakor were the team that were determined to get a result. And they rewarded for their initiative when substitute Sergeev found the back of the net in the 86th minute.

The 26-year-old attacker had very little angle to work from and was closed down by Seyed Jalal Hosseini, but the Pakhtakor man still managed to find the roof of the net via slightest of deflections off the stretching defender.

The result meant that Persepolis are out of the ACL 2019 with one round left to play. Branko Ivankovic’s Red Army could only collect four points from their first five matches of the current campaign while Pakhtakor now have eight points and also good odds to reach the Round of 16.