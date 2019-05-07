AFC Champions League 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Buriram United vs Urawa Red Diamonds

Buriram United will need a win against Urawa Red Diamonds to keep their hopes alive in the AFC Champions League 2019 when the two teams meet at the Thunder Castle on Tuesday.

The Thai League champions are currently bottom of Group G with just three points from four matches and face Urawa who have a point more. Both the teams will know only reducing the gap from group topper Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (nine points) and Beijing Guoan (seven points) can keep their hopes alive heading into the final matchday of ACL 2019.

So, here are the five key facts ahead of the all important AFC Champions League encounter.

1) Buriram expect more of the same from Tunez

Buriram centre-back Andres Tunez has proved his worth once again despite his team faltering at moments during their ACL 2019 campaign. The Venezuelan international has made more clearances (34) and more headed clearances (18) than any other player in the Champions League this season — excellent reading for any defender in the competition! And it will be another field day for the 32-year-old when he lines up against the Urawa Reds on Tuesday.

2) Can the Thai League champions overcome the Japanese jinx?

AFC Champions League 2019: Urawa Red Diamonds 1-0 Buriram United – Tomoaki Makino (50′)

Buriram United do not boast of a good record against Japanese sides in the AFC Champions League. In fact, they have only won twice in their last 12 meetings against clubs from the J.League. They have played out four draws and lost six of those games!

3) Urawa have to bounce back and fast!

After a good start to their ACL 2019 campaign which included a 3-0 win over Buriram and a goalless draw against Beijing, the Urawa Reds have lost back-to-back games against Jeonbuk Hyundai to drop to third in the group table. The string of results has been so unlike Urawa who have only lost three consecutive games in ACL once before — that was between February and March of 2015.

4) Antonio… Antonio… Antonio…



With season-leading stats for Urawa Red Diamonds is another defender — Mauricio Antonio. With 19 in four games, the 27-year-old Brazilian has made more interceptions than any other player in the AFC Champions League this season.

5) Urawa’s struggles away from home

AFC Champions League 2019: Urawa Red Diamonds 2-0 Buriram United – Daiki Hashioka (75′)

Urawa Red Diamond’s form away from home in the ACL 2019 haven’t been great. They have only won one of their last 13 games in the AFC Champions League (five draws and seven defeats) and also have failed to win any of their last eights games on the road (three draws and five defeats). However, they have won on their last trip to Thailand — a 1-0 victory over Muangthong United in May 2013.

(Facts via Opta)