AFC Champions League 2019: Is there anything left for Buriram United to salvage?

After reaching the Round of 16 last season, Buriram United have struggled to replicate their form in AFC Champions League 2019 and face an uphill task to qualify from Group G.

With just two games remaining in the group stage, the Thai League 1 champions find themselves bottom with just three points and must beat Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday to give themselves a chance of staying in the hunt.

It has been a far cry from last season when Buriram reached the Round of 16 and, curiously enough, the only significant changes to that side has been the strike force of Diogo and Edgar Silva.

In their absence, Pedro Junior has come in as a replacement while youngsters Supachok Sarachat and Supachai Jaided have looked to step up but is that enough to get the Thunder Castle over the line?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan and pundit PJ Roberts look closely into the matter.

Can Buriram United beat Urawa Reds to stay alive in ACL2019?