AFC Champions League 2019: Will Al Sadd be able to fire in post-Xavi era?

For a side who had no problems finding the back of the net in the recently-concluded Qatar Stars League campaign, it has been a far different story for Al Sadd so far in AFC Champions League 2019.

Having finally ended a six-year drought with their league success in the 2018/19 season, Al Sadd are also currently top of Group D in the ACL and on course to qualify for the Round of 16.

However, considering they scored a stunning 100 goals in 26 league matches, it has been a slightly different story on the continental front with just five goals in four outings.

It is by no means a dreadful record but, worryingly for the Qatari giants, three of those have come from Spanish maestro Xavi, who is not usually one of their main sources of goals and who recently announced he will be retiring shortly, which means he will not be available from the quarter-finals onwards.

Having combined for 65 goals in the league, Baghdad Bounedjah (39) has netted just twice so far in ACL 2019 while Akram Afif (26) is yet to open his account.

So, should Al Sadd progress to the latter stages of the Champions League, will they be able to find their groove and fire in the post-Xavi era?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan and pundit PJ Roberts delve deeper into the matter.

Can Al Sadd fire in post-Xavi era?