Who can step up for Johor Darul Ta’zim in AFC Champions League quest?

Johor Darul Ta’zim head into Wednesday’s clash with reigning champions Kashima Antlers knowing that anything less than a win would spell the end of their AFC Champions League 2019 dream.

It has been a curious experience for Harimau Selatan in what is a maiden campaign for a Malaysian side in the competition, considering their performances have been creditable but they just have not been able to put the points on the board.

Captain Hariss Harun has led the way with some indomitable displays in the middle of the park, while Diogo and Safawi Rasid have both shone in glimpses.

However, does anyone in the team in particular need to step up if JDT are pick up more points in their final two Group E matches?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan discusses the matter with pundit and former Malaysia international Shebby Singh.

Who needs to step up for Johor Darul Ta’zim in ACL2019?