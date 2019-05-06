AFC Champions League 2019 MD5: Player to Watch – Supachok Sarachat

Ahead of Match Day 5 of AFC Champions League 2019, we look at Buriram United’s up-and-coming attacker Supachok Sarachat as this week’s Player to Watch.

Since their AFC Champions League debut in 2012, when they announced their arrival with two remarkable back-to-back wins over Kashiwa Reysol and Guangzhou Evergrande, Buriram United have been the example to follow for Southeast Asian clubs.

That very next year, they reached the quarter-finals – a feat they came close to repeating in 2018 when they also made it out of the group stage before being eliminated in the Round of 16 by two-time winners Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Highlights – Beijing Guoan vs Buriram United

Suffice to say, this season has not gone quite according to plan for Buriram.

Not only are they bottom of Group G in the ACL with just three points from four matches, but they have also failed to hit top gear in Thai League 1 and are currently four points behind leaders Port.

However, a silver lining has come in the form of their youngsters, who have done admirably and are arguably outperforming some of their more-experienced and established team-mates.

Supachai Jaided, Ratthanakorn Maikami and Sasalak Haiprakhon can all be included in this group, although the most consistent has been Supachok Sarachat.

Still only 20, Supachok already has over 70 league appearances to his name and is currently the club’s joint-top scorer in all competition this season on four goals.

AFC Champions League 2019: Buriram United 1-0 Jeonbuk Hyundai – Supachok Sarachart (50′)

One of those was a fine finish back in March which handed the Thunder Castle a 1-0 victory over Jeonbuk, their sole ACL victory in the current campaign.

His talent is unquestionable but perhaps the most impressive quality is his ability to carry out whatever role is asked of him, having been deployed as a wide forward, a central attacking midfielder, or even deeper in the engine room.

It is perhaps unfair to hope that he will singlehandedly carry Buriram into the knockout round but, with their prospects hanging by a thread, it may not be that bad an idea for coach Bozidar Bandovic to just let him loose against Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday and see what he can accomplish.

AFC U-23 Championship: Suphanat Mueanta, Thailand’s next big star?

And the most exciting prospect for Buriram – and Thailand – fans is that his younger brother, 16-year-old Suphanat Mueanta, is an equally precocious talent who has also scored in the ACL this season, with the duo promising to be quite the formidable double act in years to come.